CUK’s IT deptt holds induction programme

Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Engineering, Prof Wali Mohammad Shah, stressed upon the need for engineering students to work hard and come-up with the out of box and innovative solutions for the problems confronting the society. He said in addition to Engineering courses, moral education also needs to be imparted to the students. Addressing the students, Department Coordinator, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, brought the attention of new entrants to the differences between the two systems of education. “One from which they have come, which is a yearly system with 33 per cent pass percentage and the another one to which they have been admitted to, is a semester based system with 50 per cent pass percentage.” Referring to a survey, he said that only 20 per cent of engineering students in the country are employable and that the students have to strive hard to figure in that 20 per cent.