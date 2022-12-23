CUK's Law School holds debate competition

Ganderbal, Dec 23: School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), under the aegis of the Social Justice Club (SJC), Department of Law, organised a debate competition on the theme “Freebies Politics: Bane or Boon.”
In his speech, Dean SLS and CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, highlighted the importance of debate competitions and said that these activities help the students to improve their speaking, writing and research skills. He said the competition provides a platform to the students to showcase their skills.
In his address, Department Coordinator, Bilal Ahmad Ganai, discussed threadbare about the debate theme and asked the participants to share their views freely.
Convener, SJC, Dr. Anil Kumar and Gulafroz Jan, Assistant Professors, made the participating teams aware of the rules and regulations of the competition.
Hilal Ahmad Najar, Assistant Prof. deliberated on how to prepare for such kinds of events and make the best of them.
The competition was judged by the three jury members, viz., Dr. Mudasir Bhat, Asst Prof. Dr. Yasir Latief Handoo, Asst Prof, School of Law at University of Kashmir and Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Asst Prof in Political Science at GDC Ganderbal. Out of 12 participating teams from various institutions of the valley, KU team comprising Khalid Altaf Sherwani and Nasia Majeed were declared as the winners and GDC-W Anantnag team was adjudged as runner-up and best debater team.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners. They congratulated the organizers for holding the event and said the purpose of these events must be to sensitize the students about the issues confronted by people in the society. They further asked the faculty members and students to hold such events in future also.
Dr. Imran Ahad proposed a formal vote of thanks.