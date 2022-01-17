CUK’s Maths Deptt, MTTS start initiation to Mathematics programme

Ganderbal, Jan 17: Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Mathematics Training and Talent Search (MTTS) Trust started a 15-days online programme, “Initiation into Mathematics, Jammu and Kashmir. The programme is being funded by the National Board for Higher Mathematics, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, a press note said.
Welcoming the MTTS members and participants, Prof Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, thanked the MTTS Trust on behalf of CUK for conducting the programme for the undergraduate students of Jammu and Kashmir, and including Farhat Zargar, a student of this university as a mentor.
In his address, MTTS Trust, President, Prof G Santhanam, said that among the significant features of MTTS camps is its two-week Foundation Course for Mathematics which has made a lot of difference to the confidence, attitude and enthusiasm for Mathematics among the students.
Thanking the CUK for collaboration, programme director, Prof S Kumaresan, said that it is his observation during various programmes conducted in or outside Kashmir that the students from Jammu and Kashmir are talented and remain very attentive during their class time. He also promised to conduct problem solving programmes in offline mode for the students of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.