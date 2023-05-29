CUK’s SoE condoles student’s demise in road accident

Ganderbal, May 29: The staff, scholars, and students of the School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have condoled the demise of one of their students who died due to a tragic accident when she was returning from her home in Kargil to Kashmir to attend her classes.
A condolence meeting was held in the SoE wherein the faculty members, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students prayed for peace to the departed soul of Archoo Batool, daughter of Syed Asadulla, a student of IBM-4th semester.