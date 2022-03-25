CUK’s SoE holds training prog

Ganderbal, Mar 25: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society- Srinagar chapter organised a one day training programme on “Rescue and Relief,” here.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah stressed the need to impart life saving skills to the students and highlighted the role of citizens towards the society in times of natural calamities.
Addressing the gathering, Dean SoE, Prof Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, highlighted the role of life saving skills adding that this practical portion was missing from the education. He thanked the Indian Red Cross Society- Srinagar chapter for collaborating with varsity.
Secretary, IRCS- (K). Muhammad Rafi gave historical perspective of Red Cross and shared his personal experiences in times of 2014 flood and 2005 earthquake in Kashmir.
Former secretary, IRCS-(K) Muhammad Shafi Rather, requested the Vice Chancellor, to form Red Cross Society as volunteers as per ability and attributes of students.
Dr Sahar ul Nisa Haroon organised the programme while Asma and Arifa conducted the proceedings. Dr. Masood ul Hassan proposed the vote of thanks.