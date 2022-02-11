CUK’s SoE holds webinar on ‘Draft NHEQF Feedback’

Ganderbal, Feb 11: School of Education SoE, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a webinar on 'Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF) Feedback' as the UGC released the draft NHEQF on January 20, 2022 for the public feedback.
A statement of CUK issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Farooq A Shah said that all the sectors of education have been dealt with in this draft.
“It is a compressive document and this is the time of remapping the higher education sector. There are no more degrees now, but we will be dealing with levels,” he said, adding the draft has ended the previous nomenclatures, incorporating levels.
Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, in his address highlighted the multiple entries, exists, and re-entries, which the draft has mentioned. He deliberated upon the academic bank of credits (ABC) and Multidisciplinary course.
Addressing the event, Dean SoE, Prof Syed Zahoor Geelani said the draft was in line with the Neo-Bloom's taxonomy.