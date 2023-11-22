CUK’s SoE kick-starts mental health week

Ganderbal, Nov 22: Dean School of Education Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, on Wednesday inaugurated Mental Health Week under the theme Empower Your Mind at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Zahoor, emphasized the significance of mental well-being in academic settings and the critical role education plays in fostering a mentally resilient community. The week-long initiative, aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and empower individuals to prioritize their mental health. Prof. Zahoor stated that the students and staff are the heart of our community, and their mental well-being is paramount.

Throughout the week, series of events, meditation, and live sessions will take place, featuring experts in the field, mental health professionals, and educators. Topics will range from stress management, resilience-building and drug de-addiction to destigmatizing mental health challenges. Various activities, including mindfulness sessions, competitions, counseling sessions and informational sessions, will be held to provide practical tools for enhancing mental well-being.

A documentary was also screened under the guidance of Dr. Shar ul Nisa Haroon by Shahzad and Saqib (DCJ students).

In his speech, Sr Asst Prof. Dr. Firdous Ahmad Sofal acknowledged the collective effort that went into organizing the Week and emphasized the need for a united front in addressing mental health challenges.

A live interactive session, featuring Dr. Akmal Ahmad Shah, noted psychologist from forensic University, New Delhi, was held during which the students posed questions and shared their experiences. Dr. Akmal engaged with the students in a thought-provoking discussion on various aspects of mental health, offering insights into coping mechanisms, stress management, and fostering resilience.

A street play written by a student of DCJ Talib Zaffar was held as well.