CUK’s workshop on ‘website designing’ ends

Ganderbal, July 31: The three-day training workshop on "website designing" organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), in collaboration with Department of IT, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) concluded at the varsity’s Tulmulla campus.
The workshop was organized for the students of semester IV of New Media Specialization who were made familiar with website designing, layout and sketching from 26-28th of July. The workshop aimed to provide basic skills to new media students for creating their own news webpages with special focus on layout and design.
Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, conveyed his best wishes for the smooth conduct of the workshop. Head DCJ, Dr Arif Nazir said these kinds of events will help students in creating their own domains and equip them with necessary skills.