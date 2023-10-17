CUK’s Zoology Deptt holds induction programme

Ganderbal, Oct 17: Department of Zoology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) kick-started a five-day induction programme for the students of the fresh batch.
Head of the Deptt, Prof M Yousuf along with faculty members welcomed the new batch. Dr Ibraq Khursheed briefed the students about various credits that they can earn during their time in CUK. The students visited the Central Library to know about the available resources (including e-resources). They also visited different sections including Academics, Finance and Examination wing. Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, also interacted with the students and briefed them about their role in shaping the country’s future.
The students along with Dr Ibraq, Dr Muzamil, Dr Hameem and Dr. Arif, visited Tulmulla campus to attend the lecture of Dr Mohammad Syed, on “benefits of NEP-2020.” Dr Syed, highlighted CUK’s progress since its inception and focussed on how the scheme under NEP-2020 can help students to be successful entrepreneurs in future.
The students were taken to P4 station of Sericulture, Manasbal to learn about the procedure of sericulture and silkworm rearing.