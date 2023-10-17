CUK’s Zoology Deptt holds induction programme

The students along with Dr Ibraq, Dr Muzamil, Dr Hameem and Dr. Arif, visited Tulmulla campus to attend the lecture of Dr Mohammad Syed, on “benefits of NEP-2020.” Dr Syed, highlighted CUK’s progress since its inception and focussed on how the scheme under NEP-2020 can help students to be successful entrepreneurs in future.

The students were taken to P4 station of Sericulture, Manasbal to learn about the procedure of sericulture and silkworm rearing.