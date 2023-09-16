Cultural Academy holds interaction programme with renowned writer

Organised as a part of its initiative ‘Meet the Eminent Writer’, the programme was presided over by Prof Gulshan Majeed, renowned writer, poet, researcher and academic while as Prof Majrooh Rashid and M Y Mashhoor were the Guests of Honour.

Dr Mohammad Maroof Shah, noted writer and researcher read a comprehensive paper, discussing the life and contribution of Prof Zaffar. Prof Zaffar, while discussing the literary legacy of Kashmir, emphasized the need of owning up the history of Kashmir as a whole. He also underscored the fact to celebrate various literary and cultural traditions found in the history of Kashmir across ages. He also denounced the practice of adopting a selective approach towards the history of Kashmir, urging to treat the latest phase of Kashmir history as a part of its historical continuum. He also made a case of seriously taking up the comparative studies across cultural, religious and mystical traditions to celebrate the diversity in these realms as also to draw comparisons between them. Prof Zaffar made a special mention of Sufi poets of Kashmir to highlight the plural sources of Kashmir’s spiritual ethos.