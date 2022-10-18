Cultural event held at CUK

Ganderbal, Oct 18: The B.A. LLB students of the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS) organised a cultural event on the theme “Confluence of languages” at the Tumulla campus here on Tuesday.
In his address, Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, congratulated the students for organizing the event and shared some personal anecdotes with them. Prof. Mir emphasized on the role of languages as a part of culture, tradition, custom and way of life. He further said, the Department shall take lead in establishing a cultural society and organising more such events.
The event began with recitation of the Holy Quran by Aqib Ahad. After that Novaid-ul-Hasan sang a Pahari song titled ‘Lost of languages', followed by a Kashmiri song by Rahil Amin and Muteeb Firdous. Shazia Bashir sang a Gojri song. Nazakat gave a talk highlighting the importance of Urdu and then presented ghazals.Amjed Ashraf reflected on the importance of native language. Finally, Basharat presented some Gojri poetry. Asst Prof. Anil Kumar, also recited his poetry in Dogri.