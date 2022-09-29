Cultural Unit DIPR organises Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan

Srinagar, Sep 29: The Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with Sri Pratap College Srinagar today organised a day long awareness cum Cultural programme under the "Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan" here.
The objectives of the campaign is to increase community participation and sensitization of the people who become vulnerable to drug abuse.
Students of SP college participated in a speech competition on "Say no to drugs" while as Cultural Unit artists joined by Shaher-e-Khaas Literary and Welfare Society and SP College students presented thematic colorful cultural programmes including Kashmiri traditional rouf, skit, rap music, group dance and Ladishah on the occasion.
An impactful documentary film highlighting the ill effects of drug addiction "Badhtay Kadam" prepared by the Cultural Unit Kashmir was also screened during the function.