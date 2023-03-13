Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR felicitates winners, participants

Srinagar, Mar 13: To acknowledge and felicitate the winners and participants of series of events organized in connection with 74th Republic Day celebration, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K today organised a ‘Felicitation Ceremony’ at Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium of DIPR Srinagar.
Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri was the chief guest on the occasion.
The Cultural Unit Kashmir of DIPR had organised Speech Competition themed ‘ India of My Dreams’; Quiz Competition on theme ‘Know My India’; Patriotic Singing Competition on theme ‘Ae Watan Tere Liye’ and Patriotic Mushaira with theme ‘Watan Ke Naam’.
Addressing the audiences, the Div Com lauded the efforts of Cultural Unit Kashmir for organising competitions of big magnitude on patriotic themes. He said providing such a platform to students gives them a chance to showcase their talent and this also helps to tap the energy of youth in a positive direction.
Bidhuri said, rather than wasting time on unnecessary things students should explore their potential and polish it with the help of teachers who are always there to help them. He also congratulated the teachers for honing the skills of students and polishing these raw diamonds.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir, Bilal Mukhtar Dar highlighted some of the prominent steps taken by Cultural Unit Kashmir vis-à-vis providing budding talent of our valley a platform to present their talent to the outside world and at the same time come across prominent personalities in diverse fields to get exposure through the medium of Gen ‘Z’ and Beats of J&K.
He said both of these programmes have been well acclaimed both on national and at an international level.
Earlier, the Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain presented an overview of the programmes organized to commemorate 74th Republic Day. He said the programmes were organized to explore hidden talent in our educational institutions in Kashmir and provide them a chance to showcase it to the world.
Items songs were also presented on the occasion by Suhail an employee of Cultural Unit Kashmir, who enthralled the audiences by his mesmerizing voice.
The event was attended by students from Institute of Music and Fine Arts Kashmir University, Colleges, Higher Secondary Schools and High Schools (both Govt. and Private). Besides, Principals, Asstt Professors from various Colleges and Coordinators of Schools also participated in the event.
Among others, Officers/ Officials of the Information department were also present on the occasion.
Prior to the prize distribution function, the Deputy Director Information (PR) Kashmir and Cultural Officer Kashmir presented a Shawl and Memento to the Div Com Kashmir.
Later, the Div Com felicitated the winners and judges of these events by trophies and certificates.
Muneer Ahmad Mir, Aijaz Sahir and Shabir Ahmad Saznawaz were felicitated for judging singing competition.
Quiz Master, Shadab Ali Geelani was felicitated for judging the Quiz Competition.
Sahitya Academy Award winner, Sagar Nazir was felicitated for judging poetry competition.
Beenish Wani, Burhan Hussain and Shakeel Ahmad Andrabi judged the speech competition.
Meanwhile, in the speech competition, Wuska Farooq from JK Police Public School was adjudged winner of the competition. The 2nd position was bagged by Uzma Ishfaq of RP School and 3rd by Ruksar Hilal of Green Valley Educational Institute.
In patriotic singing (Group category), Girls Hr Sec School Kothi Bagh grabbed Ist position, while Green Valley Edu. Inst. bagged 2nd and JK Police Public School 3rd.
In patriotic singing (solo category), Arizo of GGHSS Nawakadal was adjudged as winner, while Rutba from GHSS Kothi Bagh bagged 2nd and Shahid Khan from Inst, of Music and Fine Arts got 3rd position.
In the Quiz competition, Army Public School was announced as winner while in patriotic Mushaira, Yamin Yousuf of Amar Singh College was declared winner.
Shakeel Ahmad Andrabi, AE&CO Cultural Unit Kashmir presented Vote of Thanks.