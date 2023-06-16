Curb menace of fleecing tourists: Hakeem Yaseen

In a statement he said that fleecing of tourists was bound to bring bad name to the tourist industry adding that strict action needs to be taken against unscrupulous elements indulging in fleecing and harassing of the tourists .

Hakeem Yaseen said that the tourism department and law enforcement agencies have failed to curb the menace despite being informed , time and again. He said Doodhpathri Development Authority (DDA) should take stringent action against the touts .