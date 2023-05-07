Current situation in J&K contrary to tall claims: Congress

Budgam May 7: Stating that J&K is witnessing ugliest situation on security, employment, development and various other fronts, senior Congress leader and AICC Steering Committee Member Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday rejected the “tall claims being made by BJP government with regard to its Achey Din and Naya Kashmir slogans, terming these as misleading and bundle of lies.”
According to a press note, Karra was addressing a workers’ meeting at Beerwah area of Central Kashmir in which Senior party Leaders and prominent workers of Beerwah segment participated.
Addressing the meeting Tariq Hameed Karra expressed serious concern over the current situation in J&K and termed the Achey Din and Naya Kashmir Slogans by BJP hollow and meaningless, contrary to reality and imagination. He said in Naya Kashmir people are robbed of their democratic rights while keeping them away from elections coupled with vindictive policies, oppression, suppression and imposing anti people orders with a stroke of pen. People are not allowed to raise their voice and seek restoration of their just rights in Naya Kashmir, Karra rued.
J&K wants Purana Kashmir back which does guarantee protection of people’s rights, safety, peace, dignity and honour. Referring to beating the drums of Achey Din slogan, Karra asserted that in BJP’s Achey Din, terror incidents have arisen considerably, precious lives of our soldiers were lost in various militant attacks every now and then, with the result people are feeling insecure given the subsequent incident of encounters in different area of J&K. There is a contradiction to be seen between the claims made by the Centre Govt with regard to prevalence of peace and the current situation both the claims are opposite to each other, Karra said