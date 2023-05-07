Current situation in J&K contrary to tall claims: Congress

According to a press note, Karra was addressing a workers’ meeting at Beerwah area of Central Kashmir in which Senior party Leaders and prominent workers of Beerwah segment participated.

Addressing the meeting Tariq Hameed Karra expressed serious concern over the current situation in J&K and termed the Achey Din and Naya Kashmir Slogans by BJP hollow and meaningless, contrary to reality and imagination. He said in Naya Kashmir people are robbed of their democratic rights while keeping them away from elections coupled with vindictive policies, oppression, suppression and imposing anti people orders with a stroke of pen. People are not allowed to raise their voice and seek restoration of their just rights in Naya Kashmir, Karra rued.