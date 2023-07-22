Curtailing autonomy of SKIMS will adversely impact its functioning, patient care: Mian Altaf

Reacting to the government's decision to curtail the autonomy of SKIMS, Mian Altaf in a statement said that SKIMS has over the years provided patient care much better than other facilities in the region and carers to entire valley including Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir. "Stripping what little autonomy this top-tier institution had will have an adverse impact on both its patient care and research," he said. He emphasised that the overall progress of SKIMS for last 36 years shows that the model with autonomy to the governing body functions very well and leads to the success stories.

"By giving autonomy to institute which is governed and managed by its doctors, the best decisions come out from such health institution. This governing body and autonomous model also help in inter-departmental coordination in any health institution,” the former Health Minister said. Over the decades, the Institute emerged as one of the most prestigious medical centers in India, and catered to specialty and super specialty needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the dearth of staff to cater to expanding bed-capacity has been one of concerns.