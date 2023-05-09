Curtain raiser: Y20 consultation at KU on May 11, LG Manoj Sinha to inaugurate

Srinagar, May 09: India has assumed the Presidency of G20 on 1st December, 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. up to 30th November, 2023. India's theme for its presidency is enshrined upon its cultural value system of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Hence, our theme: 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India will be organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group will organize discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

Under the Youth 20 Summit-2023, for the upcoming few months, there will be consultations on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions at schools, colleges, universities, urban local bodies and professional associations, across States/UTs in the run up to the final Youth-20 Summit. The focus of the activities will be on building a shared vision of youth for good governance and democracy and in using technology to improve skills across the board.

The five Y20 themes are:

1. Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21 Century Skills.

2. Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life.

3. Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War.

4. Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance.

5. Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth.