CUS hosts Dr. Ashok for special session on NEP-2020

The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) organised an interaction session on National Education Policy (NEP-2020) with eminent educationist and Chairperson Mewar University (Rajasthan), Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya.
The session was held under ‘Meet the Eminent’ series started by the university and was presided by Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain.
During his elaborate presentation on NEP-2020, Dr. Gadiya spelt out the distinct features of the policy and the opportunity it offers for revolutionising the education system of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor CUS Prof. Qayyum said the University has been making concerted efforts to ensure that the constituent colleges are geared up to implement NEP-2020 from the ensuing academic session. He also thanked the guest speaker for sharing his views on the policy and making some valuable suggestions regarding its effective implementation.
Other senior officials of the university present on the occasion included Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Mir in-charge Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Dr. Ruhi Jan Kanth Dean Teacher Education, Dr. Shah Jahan Wani Dean Engineering & Technology, Dr. Shabnam Ara Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Haris Tantray Dean Sciences, Dr. Mujahid Ahmad Dean Social Sciences and Dr. Deeba Sarmad Dean Humanities and Liberal Arts. Dr. Gadiya has made a distinct contribution to modernizing and revitalizing the education system.