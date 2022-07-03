CUS hosts Dr. Ashok for special session on NEP-2020

The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) organised an interaction session on National Education Policy (NEP-2020) with eminent educationist and Chairperson Mewar University (Rajasthan), Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya.

The session was held under ‘Meet the Eminent’ series started by the university and was presided by Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain.

During his elaborate presentation on NEP-2020, Dr. Gadiya spelt out the distinct features of the policy and the opportunity it offers for revolutionising the education system of the country.