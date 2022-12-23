CUS students pursuing 5-yr integrated course demand separate degree for bachelor's course

Aghast with the university decision, the students from all the constituent colleges of CUS on Thursday assembled in the University premises and staged a protest to press for their demand.

One of the protesting students pursuing five years integrated course B.sc and M.Sc complained that the University does not generate their separate Bachelors degree after completing their three years course in the Varsity.

"They informed us that they will generate only one degree after completion of five years," the students said.

The CUS students have come on roads because of the apprehensions that they will not be able to apply for any posts advertised by any recruiting agency in Jammu and Kashmir.