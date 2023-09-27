Cutis Institute of Dermatology hosts International Vitiligo Masters Conference

Srinagar, Sep 27: The Cutis Institute of Dermatology, Srinagar, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Imran Majid, successfully hosted the International Vitiligo Masters Conference on the 25th and 26th of September at the exquisite Taj Vivanta. The two-day conference saw the participation of distinguished experts from around the world and witnessed the unveiling of groundbreaking research in the field of vitiligo.
The conference was graced by the esteemed presence of Vice-Chancellor Neelofar Khan as the Chief Guest, who inaugurated the event and released a commemorative souvenir to mark this significant occasion. Her presence underscored the importance of addressing vitiligo as a global concern and encouraged collective efforts in finding solutions for this dermatological condition.
Dermatology luminaries from various corners of the world, including the USA, South Africa, Morocco, Oman, Turkey, and leading national faculty from across the country including PGI Chandigarh, convened to share their extensive knowledge and insights on vitiligo. The conference provided an exceptional platform for participants to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and further the understanding of this challenging skin disorder.
Dr. Imran Majid, the driving force behind this conference, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm: "It is an honor to have brought together such a prestigious assembly of experts and scholars to deliberate on vitiligo, a condition that affects countless lives globally. Through collaborative efforts and the exchange of expertise, we are taking vital steps toward innovative treatment approaches."