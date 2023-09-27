Cutis Institute of Dermatology hosts International Vitiligo Masters Conference

The conference was graced by the esteemed presence of Vice-Chancellor Neelofar Khan as the Chief Guest, who inaugurated the event and released a commemorative souvenir to mark this significant occasion. Her presence underscored the importance of addressing vitiligo as a global concern and encouraged collective efforts in finding solutions for this dermatological condition.

Dermatology luminaries from various corners of the world, including the USA, South Africa, Morocco, Oman, Turkey, and leading national faculty from across the country including PGI Chandigarh, convened to share their extensive knowledge and insights on vitiligo. The conference provided an exceptional platform for participants to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and further the understanding of this challenging skin disorder.