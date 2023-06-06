CWC for regulation of child care organisations

Srinagar, June 6: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked all institutions and organisations housing Children in need of care and protection and Children in Conflict with Law to register with the committee.
“The Child care institutions play a crucial role in protecting the basic rights of children in need of care and protection, especially those who are vulnerable or have encountered
challenging and difficult circumstances. However, for discharging this pious and social obligation, all concerned are required by law to get their institutions registered with the
competent authority and obtain a valid certificate of registration. The Registration of these institutions is not only a legal requirement but also a means to ensure their compliance
with standards and guidelines that promote the well-being and development of children . It also facilitates monitoring, evaluation, and collaboration between various organisations working
towards the common goal of child protection,” Chairperson CWC Srinagar Khair-ul-Nissa said in a statement.
“Any person, or persons, in-charge of an institution housing children in need care and protection and children in conflict with law, who fails to comply the provisions
of sub-section (1) of Section 41, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to one year or a fine of not less than one lakh rupees,” she added.