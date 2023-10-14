Cyber crime and digital evidence

The programme was inaugurated by Justice N.Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy in august presence of Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, Delhi High Court who was the Resource Person and officers of the Registry.

Delivering the inaugural address the Chief Justice stated that nature of litigation has increased multi-fold especially in cases related to Cyber Crime leading to the appreciation of digital evidence. He further stated that by the medium of this programme Judicial Officers would get a practical knowhow of how to deal with day today problems faced in appreciating digital evidence during trials and the way to tackle those problems.