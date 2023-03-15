Cyber crime awareness programme held in Kulgam

The main motive behind conducting such programmes was to provide awareness of cyber frauds among the general Public particularly students. The officers briefed the participants about various types of cyber threats/ activities viz Identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, humiliation of girls, phishing etc. Chairing officers also advised the participants especially students to be aware while surfing internet and not to fall prey to cyber criminals. He also appealed them to spread the awareness among others as well as regarding the risks associated with digital transactions and social media applications in use.