Cyber crime awareness programmes conducted in Pulwama

Pulwama, Oct 4: In order to make the general public aware about cyber crime, Police in Pulwama organised cyber awareness programmes at Police Station Rajpora and Govt Higher Secondary School Lassipora organised by Police Station Litter. The programmes were hosted by concerned supervisory police officers and were attended by respectable citizens, youth and students of concerned areas.
The primary objective of organizing such programmes was to raise awareness about cyber frauds, especially among the general public, including youth and students. Throughout these sessions, presiding officers provided insights into various types of cyber threats and crimes including identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, pornography, OTP frauds, and more. Participants were strongly advised to cultivate safe browsing habits and steer clear of suspicious websites while navigating the internet.
Furthermore, participants were earnestly urged not to disclose OTPs, bank account details, and passwords to anyone. Detailed guidance was provided on adopting precautionary measures during internet banking and online transactions.
The officers also underscored the importance of caution against accepting friend requests from unknown individuals and engaging in conversations with unauthenticated persons on social media platforms. These informative sessions aimed to empower individuals with the knowledge needed to protect themselves from cyber threats in today’s digital age.
Participants appreciated the efforts of Police for organising cyber awareness programmes and spreading awareness about various cyber crimes among the common masses.