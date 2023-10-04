Cyber crime awareness programmes conducted in Pulwama

The primary objective of organizing such programmes was to raise awareness about cyber frauds, especially among the general public, including youth and students. Throughout these sessions, presiding officers provided insights into various types of cyber threats and crimes including identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, pornography, OTP frauds, and more. Participants were strongly advised to cultivate safe browsing habits and steer clear of suspicious websites while navigating the internet.

Furthermore, participants were earnestly urged not to disclose OTPs, bank account details, and passwords to anyone. Detailed guidance was provided on adopting precautionary measures during internet banking and online transactions.