Cyber crime, digital forensics to take centre stage of future policing: DIG Haseeb Mughal

Poonch, July 25 : Keeping in view of emerging challenges in crime scenario across the Jammu and Kashmir and to equip the young probationary sub- inspectors undergoing field training in District Poonch, an interaction-briefing session was held by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr M Haseeb Mughal at district police office Poonch.
Re-emphasizing the fact that J&K Police is committed to prepare the young police officers to face any future Policing challenges, Dr Haseeb Mughal held this introductory meeting cum briefing session with probationer sub-inspectors. The meeting was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, Additional Superintendent of Police Mushim Ahmed, Senior Prosecuting Officer Poonch DPO Ankush Sharma.After a brief introduction with 27 PSIs, a detailed future plan of action was presented by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range and the officers were appraised about the present security scenario and challenges for policing in the border district.
At the beginning, they were briefed about the terrorism, drugs, bovine smuggling, infiltration and modus operandi being used by anti national, anti social elements. The participants were informed about the traffic management, border smuggling issues and the ways to tackle all these challenges. Probationer Sub-Inspectors were also emphasised to understand the role of different wings of J&K police and other sister agencies operating in the district. To understand and work for complete synergy among all such units/wings, as this is the need of the hour to keep the district peaceful. Apart from this, a detail deliberation about the cyber crime, digital forensics and the investigation of special cases was made.