Cyber police Kashmir retrieves Rs 30 lakh from fraudsters

A Cyber Police Kashmir spokesman said that they received a complaint from a senior citizen of Srinagar City, stating therein that an amount of Rs 11lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account regarding which he has no knowledge. Accordingly, Cyber Police Kashmir started investigation promptly into the matter.

Preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, revealed that the said Rs 11lakh were transferred into the bank account of complainant’s nephew, who disclosed that he came in touch with scammers over social media sites and they motivated him to invest in online trading to receive hefty returns and direct credit to his bank account.