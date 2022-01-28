Cyber police Kashmir retrieves Rs 30 lakh from fraudsters

Srinagar, Jan 28: Cyber police Kashmir has retrieved Rs 30 lakh withdrawn by fraudsters from the bank account of a senior citizen, police said on Friday.
A Cyber Police Kashmir spokesman said that they received a complaint from a senior citizen of Srinagar City, stating therein that an amount of Rs 11lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account regarding which he has no knowledge. Accordingly, Cyber Police Kashmir started investigation promptly into the matter.
Preliminary investigation, the spokesman said, revealed that the said Rs 11lakh were transferred into the bank account of complainant’s nephew, who disclosed that he came in touch with scammers over social media sites and they motivated him to invest in online trading to receive hefty returns and direct credit to his bank account.
He further disclosed that apart from the said amount of Rs 11lakh, he has also withdrawn an amount of Rs 19lakh from his father’s bank account and invested the same in online trading/investment resulting in huge financial loss of Rs 30lakh, Cyber Police Kashmir said.
The Cyber team coordinated with the Bank authorities to ascertain the details of these transactions, where from it was revealed that the said hefty amount has been transferred through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Internet Banking into different online payment gateways after which the matter was further taken up with the gateway authorities to ascertain the transaction details.
The investigation team later traced all the transactions in different online payment gateways which were being used to exchange into foreign currency and whole amount of Rs 30lakh was blocked and further refunded back to complainants’ bank accounts.
As per Cyber Police Kashmir said it also saved an amount of Rs 7 lakh during the month of January 2022.