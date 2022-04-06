Cyber Police Kashmir returns Rs 18 lakh to Bandipora resident lost in online scam

Srinagar April 6: Cyber Police Kashmir has returned Rs 18 lakh lost by a man in a fake investment scheme.
As per a Cyber Police spokesman, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar received a complaint from a resident of Bandipora stating therein that he had been duped for an amount of Rs 18 lakh by the fraudsters in an online investment scam. The complainant received a link of fake investment website on his cell number wherein he was promised to get double monetary benefits, the spokesman said adding the victim fell prey and accessed the website where he get himself registered on said website by opening of e-wallet.
After registration, victim was made to transfer the hefty amount in the said wallet through various UPI transactions and after depositing the said amount was unable to get benefits and was also not able to withdraw his own amount from the said wallet.
After the complainant approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar for redressal of his grievance, the matter was taken up with bank authorities to ascertain the details of UPI transactions. During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said amount has been transferred through payment gateways into their PayTm Nodal Accounts. "The strenuous and timely intervention by the team of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar, the payment of ₹18lacs was put on hold and later on refunded the whole amount into the complainant’s bank account," the spokesman said.
Cyber Police Kashmir warned that it is a new trend for online influencers to convince gullible citizens about “double money return” schemes and make people feel bad about missing the “opportunity” of investing in instruments like crypto-currency, binary trading, crypto mining, online betting and gaming.
It advised not to believe in such fake links and websites and avoid transferring any amount in any form as they are entirely fake.