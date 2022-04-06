Cyber Police Kashmir returns Rs 18 lakh to Bandipora resident lost in online scam

As per a Cyber Police spokesman, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar received a complaint from a resident of Bandipora stating therein that he had been duped for an amount of Rs 18 lakh by the fraudsters in an online investment scam. The complainant received a link of fake investment website on his cell number wherein he was promised to get double monetary benefits, the spokesman said adding the victim fell prey and accessed the website where he get himself registered on said website by opening of e-wallet.

After registration, victim was made to transfer the hefty amount in the said wallet through various UPI transactions and after depositing the said amount was unable to get benefits and was also not able to withdraw his own amount from the said wallet.