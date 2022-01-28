Cyber Police recover Rs 30 lakh from online scamsters

Srinagar, Jan 28: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that Cyber Police Srinagar retrieved and secured Rs 30 lakh during a cyber fraud.
A statement of J&K Police issued here while quoting IGP Kashmir said that the amount was withdrawn from the bank accounts of two senior citizens during a cyber fraud.
The IGP asked the people to beware of scammers and don’t fall prey to cyber fraudsters.
“Prompt action by Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar led in retrieving and securing Rs 30 laky withdrawn from bank accounts of two senior citizens during a cyber fraud. Beware of scammers, Don’t fall prey to cyber fraudsters,” the Police tweeted.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Cyber Police Kashmir said that it saved Rs 30 lakh invested in fake online trading.
It said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir received a complaint from a senior citizen of Srinagar City, stating therein that an amount of Rs 11 lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account regarding which he has no knowledge.
The statement said that Cyber Police Kashmir started investigation promptly into the matter.
It said that preliminary investigation revealed that the Rs 11 lakh were transferred into the bank account of complainant’s nephew.
The statement said that after verifying the facts from the complainant’s nephew, he disclosed that he came in touch with scammers over social media sites and they motivated him to invest in online trading to receive hefty returns and direct credit to his bank account.
It said that he disclosed that apart from the amount of Rs 11 lakh he has also withdrawn an amount of Rs 19 lakh from his father’s bank account and invested the same in online trading and investment resulting in huge financial loss of Rs 30 lakh.
The statement said that the cyber team coordinated with the bank authorities to ascertain the details of these transactions where from it was revealed that the said hefty amount has been transferred through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Internet Banking into different online payment gateways.
The statement said that the matter was further taken up with the gateway authorities to ascertain the transaction details.
It said that the investigation team was successful in tracing all the transactions in different online payment gateways which were being used to exchange into foreign currency and whole amount of Rs 30 lakh was blocked and further refunded back to complainants’ bank accounts.
The statement said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone also saved an amount of Rs 7 lakh during the month of January 2022.
It said that on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone, various awareness campaigns and programmes have also been initiated by the Cyber Police Kashmir, wherein general public is made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams.
The statement said that community members have hailed the prompt action of Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar in tracing and saving the hard earned money of public.