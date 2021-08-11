Cyber Police recovers 30 mobile phones, returns to owners

A statement of Cyber Police issued here said that to extend the services to the general public and to redress their grievances, Cyber Police Kashmir has been receiving applications and reports from various persons about the missing of their mobile phones.

“This is apart from various online frauds, scams and other cyber-related crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on a routine basis,” the statement said.

It said that a constant 24x7 effort was being made by Cyber Police Kashmir through special teams to investigate such crimes besides tracing missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods.

The statement said that Cyber Police remains at the forefront in helping the citizens in various technological challenges being faced by the citizens in their day-to-day lives.

It said that the Cyber Police Kashmir was successful in its efforts by tracing 30 such missing mobile phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees and were handed over to the rightful owners on Tuesday at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar.

The statement said that on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone, various awareness campaigns and programmes had also been initiated by the Cyber Police Kashmir wherein people were made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams.

It said that the people had appreciated and applauded the role and efforts of Cyber Police Kashmir in rendering such services to the people.