Cybercrime awareness programme organised in Ganderbal

While speaking on the occasion, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal advised the participants to adopt safe browsing habits, to avoid suspicious websites while surfing the internet. He also appealed to the participants to not share OTPs or bank account details and passwords. The officers also explained the ways to adopt precautionary measures while conducting internet banking and online transactions. The participants were also cautioned against accepting friend requests from unknown persons or chatting with unknown persons on social media.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the police for organising a cyber awareness programme and spreading awareness about various cyber-crimes among the common masses.