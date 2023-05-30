Cybercrime awareness programmeorganised at Civil Secretariat

Srinagar, May 30: In order to generate cyber hygiene and cybercrime awareness among officials of various departments, SSP Security Civil Secretariat Mohammad YaseenKichloo held an interactive session.
The session was held under the supervision of ADGP Security SD Singh Jamwal at the meeting hall of Civil Secretariat Srinagar.
During the interactive session, SSP Security deliberated and discussed threadbare on cyber hygiene and cybercrime issues and gave detailed updates on different emerging trends in cybercrime which include drone attacks, identity theft, phishing, spoofing, ransomware attacks, sextortion, WhatsApp and Facebook cloning with the participants.