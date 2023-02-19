Cycle race organised in Pulwama

Pulwama, Feb 19: Under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP), Police organised a cycle race in Pulwama in which students of various schools of the district participated.
The race was categorized in two categories viz senior category (under 19) and junior category (under 14). The race started from Bonoora crossing upto Koil crossing and back.
SSP Pulwama G. Jeelani Wani while interacting with the students said that “everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost their self confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health.”
He said that “students/youth should make optimum use of sports and channelize their energy in the right direction through sports activities.”
He also stressed upon the “youth/students to organize anti-drug campaigns in their respective areas to save the society from drug menace.”
In senior category (under-19) Malik Karnal Talha, Musaib Ul Islam and Zaid Bin Sajad bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. Similarly, in junior category (under-14) 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were bagged by Munazir Bashir, Mohd Udain Najar and Farhaan Reyaz.
During the closing ceremony, SSP Pulwama distributed cash rewards and appreciation certificates, among the winners of both age groups. Besides, cash prizes and participation certificates were also distributed among all the participants.
ASP Pulwama, DySP PC Pulwama, SHO Pulwama and other police officers were present on the occasion.