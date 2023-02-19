Cycle race organised in Pulwama

The race was categorized in two categories viz senior category (under 19) and junior category (under 14). The race started from Bonoora crossing upto Koil crossing and back.

SSP Pulwama G. Jeelani Wani while interacting with the students said that “everyone should take part in sports activities as it helps to boost their self confidence, concentration, physical as well as mental health.”

He said that “students/youth should make optimum use of sports and channelize their energy in the right direction through sports activities.”