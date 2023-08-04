Cyclothon, painting competitions held ahead of Independence Day in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 4: The Department of Youth Services & Sports (DYS&S) organized a vibrant cyclothon and painting competitions in Zones Kunzer and Zone Sopore as part of the "Prabhat Pheri" initiative, aimed at fostering a spirit of patriotism and celebrating the upcoming Independence Day.
The cyclothon witnessed enthusiastic participation from young athletes and sports enthusiasts, who pedaled through the scenic routes, promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
Meanwhile, the painting Competition witnessed talented artists expressing their creative visions of patriotism and freedom through their artwork.