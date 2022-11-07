DA hiked by 4% for J&K govt. employees, pensioners from July 1

Srinagar, Nov 7: The government employees and pensioners will get Dearness Allowance(DA) at a hiked rate of 38 percent, with an increase of four percent to the existing rate with effect from July 1 this year.

An order issued by Secretary Finance Department and reported by news agency GNS said that the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be paid DA at a revised rate of 38 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 34 percent of Basic Pay. Revised rate will be effective from July 1, 2022, it said.