Daily wager employee dies during dredging work in Wullar Lake

Sopore, Mar 1: A daily rated worker in Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) died after sustaining grievous injuries during the dredging process in the Asia’s largest fresh water lake Wular Lake in north Kashmir’s Sopore area, official said.
Officials said that Tanveer Hassan Bhat 30, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Darpora Delina Baramulla who was working as a helper in the mechanical wing Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered critical injuries while repairing of dredging work in Wular Lake near Watlab Sopore on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police after taking cognizance of the incident handed over the body to his legal heirs for last rites, officials said.