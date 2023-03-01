Daily wager employee dies during dredging work in Wullar Lake

Officials said that Tanveer Hassan Bhat 30, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Darpora Delina Baramulla who was working as a helper in the mechanical wing Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered critical injuries while repairing of dredging work in Wular Lake near Watlab Sopore on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.