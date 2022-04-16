Daily wagers’ issue | Apni Party assails criticism by parties

Srinagar, Apr 16: Apni Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi and Spokesperson Fazal Kashani on Saturday assailed the political parties for criticising their party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari for demanding regularisation of daily wagers.
At a press conference, the AP leaders highlighted the plight of daily wagers. Andrabi” gave a befitting reply to the political parties who gave biased statements” to the press about the regularisation of the daily wagers. Andrabi stated that the political parties till date have used the people of Kashmir as a vote bank .