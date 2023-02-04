DAK calls for population-based cancer screening in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 04: On world cancer day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday called for population-based cancer screening in Kashmir valley.

“With cancer reaching epidemic proportions in the valley, screening people for cancer is the need of the hour,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said cancer screening detects disease early and reduces the risk of dying from the disease.

When a cancer is detected at an early stage, the chances of survival is dramatically higher than when detected at a later stage when the tumor has spread and the disease is more advanced.