DAK calls for public awareness on generic drugs

Srinagar, July 07: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday called for public awareness on generic drugs.

“We need to create awareness among people about the fact that generic drugs are equal to their branded counterparts in terms of strength, quality, efficacy and safety. And, they cost 80 to 90 percent less than the branded medicines as manufactures do not have to spend on the development and promotion of the drug,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said negative perception has been created that because generic drugs are cheaper, they will be less effective.

As a result people buy only costly branded medicines leading to heavy healthcare costs among the public.

“We need to raise awareness among people that would change their perception towards generic drugs,” he said adding “more education for both doctors and patients would increase the prescriptions and use of generic drugs.”