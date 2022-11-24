DAK calls for rational use of antibiotics; says these have no effect against viral infections

He sad that antibiotics are prescribed for viral infections against which they have no effect.

“Every time you have fever, you are given an antibiotic. Every fever is not because of infection and does not require an antibiotic,” he said adding “antibiotics find their way in prescriptions for viral diarrheas, sore throats, ear and sinus discharges.”

The DAK President said misuse of antibiotics has assumed serious proportions due to widespread over the counter sale of antibiotics