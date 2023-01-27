DAK calls for widespread CPR training to save lives

Srinagar, Jan 27: With increase in the number of sudden cardiac deaths in Kashmir valley, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday called for widespread cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training that would save lives.

“Everyone should be trained for CPR regardless whether or not they work in the medical field,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“CPR should even be taught as a part of school curriculum so that more and more people get acquainted with this life-saving skill,” he said.

CPR is an emergency life-saving technique which involves chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute.

Dr Hassan said people must understand that CPR is a simple but vital skill everyone should learn and then put into practice in emergency situations.