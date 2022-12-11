DAK condoles demise of SKIMS senior resident, Dr Muzamil Wani

Srinagar, Dec 11: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday condoled the demise of Dr Muzamil Wani who passed away yesterday at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS). He was 30.



Expressing deep sorrow and shock over Dr Wani's sudden death, President DAK Dr Nisar ul Hassan, in a statement, conveyed sympathies and condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.



Calling the death an irreparable loss, Dr Hassan said the medical fraternity has lost a gem of a man in the demise of Dr Wani. "He was kind, compassionate, empathetic and caring towards his patients," the DAK president said.