DAK demands NEET-DM/MCh exam center in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 31: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday demanded settting up of National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) center for DM/MCh courses in Kashmir.
“That would bring relief to hundreds of aspiring candidates who are appearing for various super speciality courses,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Dr Hassan said with no center in Kashmir, the aspirations of doctors in the valley are under the threat of going down the drain.
The association said that while Jammu has been provided with a center, but for majority in Kashmir there is no centre which is unfair.
“This would jeopardize the career of hundreds of aspirants who would not be able to write the examination,” he said.
The DAK President said most of the doctors who are appearing for the test are working in various hospitals and going to Jammu for the test would affect the functioning of the hospitals.
“Going outside Kashmir means lot of expenses on travelling and hotels which for many aspirants becomes financially unviable,” he said.
“The increasing travel costs, combined with the uncertainty caused by frequent closures of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather has left aspirants in a state of distress,” he added.
“NEET-SS is a single window entrance examination for various DM/MCh courses and it has replaced all state level tests,” said Dr Nisar.
“The test for the academic session 2023 will be held on September 9 and 10. This online examination will be conducted by the National Board of Examination that has provided 45 test centers across the country,” he said.