DAK demands NEET-DM/MCh exam center in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 31: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday demanded settting up of National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) center for DM/MCh courses in Kashmir.

“That would bring relief to hundreds of aspiring candidates who are appearing for various super speciality courses,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said with no center in Kashmir, the aspirations of doctors in the valley are under the threat of going down the drain.

The association said that while Jammu has been provided with a center, but for majority in Kashmir there is no centre which is unfair.

“This would jeopardize the career of hundreds of aspirants who would not be able to write the examination,” he said.

The DAK President said most of the doctors who are appearing for the test are working in various hospitals and going to Jammu for the test would affect the functioning of the hospitals.