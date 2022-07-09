DAK expresses grief over demise of Dr Muzaffar Wani

Srinagar, July 9: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday held a condolence meet at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar to mourn the sad demise of Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Wani who died yesterday in a road accident in Ramban district.
In a statement, President DAK Dr Nisar ul Hassan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of the medico and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
The DAK President prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members of the deceased to withstand the irreparable loss.
Dr Muzaffar wani was working as a medical officer at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Bagodass in Mahore area of Reasi district.
Dr Wani was on way to his home at Mondhole Divsar Kulgam for celebrating Eid with his family when his car met with the accident near Sangaldan area of district Ramban and died on the spot.