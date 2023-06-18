DAK expresses grief over demise of Dr Syed ur Rehman

Srinagar, June 18: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday expressed grief over the sad demise of Dr Syed ur Rehman who breathed his last yesterday at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 62.
DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Paying tributes to the deceased, the DAK President said it is a great loss to the medical fraternity and his death has resulted in an "unbridgeable void" in the field of medicine.
A medical luminary, Dr Syed Rehman passed his MBBS from GMC Srinagar and after completing his post graduation at SKIMS hospital joined health services in Kashmir where he worked in different positions till his retirement.
General Secretary DAK Dr Arshad Ali said Dr Rehman was a great doctor with excellent clinical acumen. His contributions in the field of medicine will be remembered for all times to come.
“Hailing from Dachna Bandipora, Dr Rehman was a man of impeccable integrity. He was a compassionate and empathetic doctor because of which he was very popular among patients. He was a noble soul and always stood a helping hand to the needy and poor. He will be sorely remembered by everyone whose lives he touched,” he said.