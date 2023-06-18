DAK expresses grief over demise of Dr Syed ur Rehman

Srinagar, June 18: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday expressed grief over the sad demise of Dr Syed ur Rehman who breathed his last yesterday at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 62.

DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Paying tributes to the deceased, the DAK President said it is a great loss to the medical fraternity and his death has resulted in an "unbridgeable void" in the field of medicine.