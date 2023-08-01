DAK quotes London study, says poor air quality behind rise of lung cancer cases among non-smokers

Srinagar, Aug 01: On world lung cancer day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said lung cancer cases are on rise among people who have never smoked because of increasing exposure to toxic air.

“Poor air quality is behind spike in lung cancer cases among non-smokers,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said evidence has shown that polluted air is associated with increased risk of lung cancer which is the most prominent cancer in Kashmir.

A new ground breaking study conducted at Francis Crick Institute and University College London has revealed that poor air quality can increase the odds of lung cancer in individuals who do not smoke.