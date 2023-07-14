DAK raises concern as WHO links artificial sweetener with cancer risk

Srinagar, July 14: With World Health Organization (WHO) declaring that artificial sweetener aspartame widely used in diet drinks could cause cancer, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday said it is a matter of serious concern.

“Diet drinks have become routine part of people’s lives and the cancer link to these drinks is alarming,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hasan.

Dr Hassan said the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) which is the cancer research arm of WHO has linked sweetener aspartame to increased risk of liver cancer.

The conclusion is based on three large human studies conducted in the US and Europe that examined artificially sweetened beverages.

“The risk is particularly high in those who are taking excess of these soft drinks,” he said.