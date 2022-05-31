DAK seeks ban on tobacco to prevent cancer

DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 39,041 cases of cancer in the last 3 years with lung cancer being most prevalent due to high rates of smoking.

International researches have shown that smoking is linked to about 90 percent of lung cancer cases, he said adding that after lung cancer, foodpipe, stomach and colon cancers are the other types of cancer that have been found to have high prevalence and smoking is a big factor.

“Not only does smoking cause cancer, but it also increases the risk of dying from heart attack and stroke, the two leading causes of death and disability in the valley,” he said.