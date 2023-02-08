DAK seeks earthquake safety audit of hospitals in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 08: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday has sought earthquake safety audit of all the hospitals in the valley.

“Structural audit of hospitals should be done immediately to ensure they are resilient to quakes,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

‘Recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria is a wakeup call for Kashmir which is vulnerable to similarly powerful seismic events,’’ he said.

Dr Hassan said hospitals play an important role in saving lives during an earthquake. They provide immediate medical succor in the form of emergency medical care.

“It is essential that these crucial life-saving assets remain functional at a time when they are needed most,” he said.