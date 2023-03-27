DAK seeks PET scan facility at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, March 27: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday has sought PET scan facility at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

“That would help in early detection of cancer and save lives,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“When a cancer is detected at an early stage, the chances of survival are dramatically higher than when detected at a later stage when the tumor has spread and the disease is advanced,” he said.

Dr Hassan said position emission tomography (PET) scan has since decades played an instrumental role in fight against cancer by early and better diagnosis of the disease.

“PET scan can check whether the cancer has spread,” he said adding “It can assess the effectiveness of cancer treatment and find out whether cancer has come back after treatment.”