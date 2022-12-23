DAK seeks wastewater testing to predict Covid-19 outbreaks

Srinagar, Dec 23: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday has sought wastewater testing in Kashmir to predict Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Wastewater testing can detect the virus weeks to a month before clinical cases surface. It provides early warning of Covid-19 spread in the community that would allow public health officials to act quickly to prevent the spread of the disease,” said DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement.

“Adding wastewater testing to our Covid-19 intervention is like adding a smoke alarm to your house. It provides warning before the problems get out of control,” he said.

Dr Hassan said according to a study conducted in Italy in December 2019, wastewater testing had indicated the presence of Covid-19 way before the first confirmed case in the country.